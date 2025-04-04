Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs put the squeeze on the Fed.
SummaryThe market selloff will put pressure on Jerome Powell to deliver quick rate cuts, Christopher Smart writes in a guest commentary.
Investors, executives, and diplomats will need time to absorb President Donald Trump’s mammoth tariff reveal on Wednesday. Initial media coverage was confusing, given the complexity of global trade rules. But as the squeeze on profits came into focus, U.S. businesses sounded worried. Global markets were, uh, negative.