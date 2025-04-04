Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs put the squeeze on the Fed.

Fourth, geopolitical shocks will continue. Just as Europe and Japan began absorbing the idea that U.S. military support is now conditional on their own defense spending, they now learn that Trump’s harsh new tariff regime treats friend and foe alike. Japan (24% reciprocal tariffs), South Korea (25%) and Europe (20%) don’t seem to be getting much of a break because they are treaty allies. Taiwan’s 32% isn’t much different from China’s 34%, although China’s rate comes on top of 20% tariffs related to fentanyl and another 25% set during the first Trump administration.