Trump’s plans stir fears for Fed independence, inflation
Andrew Restuccia , Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM IST
SummaryIn Trump’s first term, Fed Chair Jerome Powell resisted his demands to lower rates, but if Trump is re-elected, he could oust Powell in 2026.
WASHINGTON—Donald Trump’s assertion that as president he should have more say over how the Federal Reserve sets interest rates would, if carried out, reverse a longstanding custom by which the central bank enjoys political autonomy to fight inflation with often unpopular rate increases.
