Trump’s plans stir fears for Fed independence, inflation

The Journal reported in April that several people who have spoken with Trump said he appears to want someone in charge of the Fed who will, in effect, treat the president as an ex officio member of the central bank’s rate-setting committee. Under such an approach, the chair would regularly seek Trump’s views on interest-rate policy and then negotiate with the committee to steer policy on the president’s behalf. Some of the former president’s advisers have discussed requiring that candidates for Fed chair privately agree to consult informally with Trump on the central bank’s decisions, according to people familiar with the matter.