Trump’s tariff blitz: India, Israel, Vietnam look for fast-track-trade deals as deadline looms

  • Donald Trump reported on Truth Social that Vietnam wants zero tariffs in trade negotiations with the US. He is involved in discussions with India, Israel, and Vietnam to expedite trade deals as the tariff deadline looms

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Trump's tariff blitz: India, Israel, Vietnam look for fast-track-trade deals as deadline looms
Trump’s tariff blitz: India, Israel, Vietnam look for fast-track-trade deals as deadline looms

US President Donald Trump is actively participating in negotiations with representatives from India, Israel, and Vietnam to secure trade deals.

As per latest reports, India, Israel and Vietnam are seeking to fast-track trade talks, with Donald Trump personally involved in finalising agreements ahead of a looming tariff deadline.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday, Axios reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

Also Read | Malaysia Refutes US Claim on Tariffs, Doesn’t Expect Recession

The report added that if the visit takes place as planned, the Israeli leader would be the first foreign leader to meet with US President Donald Trump in person to try to negotiate a deal to remove tariffs.

On Friday, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio discussed tariffs with Benjamin Netanyahu, reported Reuters. Israel currently faces a 17 per cent tariff from the Trump ruled country.

Vietnam ‘wants’ to cut down tariffs to zero

Earlier, Donald Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, said that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam mentioned that the country wants to cut their tariffs down to zero if they are able to make an agreement with the US.

India's tariff concerns

In addition to the baseline tariff of 10%, India faces a 26% tariffs on exports from the nation.

Also Read | Trump tariffs unleash market mayhem: US stocks in freefall

Starting today, a 10% base tariff will be implemented, while a flat 26% country-specific duty for India will take effect next Wednesday, April 9.

The Indian government has stated that it is "carefully examining" the impact of the tariffs announced by Trump on April 2.

Also Read | US Stock Market LIVE UPDATES: US stock market investors lose $5 trillion in mark

The Commerce Ministry is evaluating the situation in consultation with stakeholders, gathering feedback from exporters, and exploring potential opportunities arising from the tariff changes, stated reports.

As per CNN, Trump is "actively negotiating" trade deals with India, Vietnam, and Israel.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEconomyTrump’s tariff blitz: India, Israel, Vietnam look for fast-track-trade deals as deadline looms
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Economy

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.