Trump’s tariff blitz: India, Israel, Vietnam look for fast-track-trade deals as deadline looms

US President Donald Trump is actively participating in negotiations with representatives from India, Israel, and Vietnam to secure trade deals.

As per latest reports, India, Israel and Vietnam are seeking to fast-track trade talks, with Donald Trump personally involved in finalising agreements ahead of a looming tariff deadline.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday, Axios reported, citing four sources with knowledge of the matter.

The report added that if the visit takes place as planned, the Israeli leader would be the first foreign leader to meet with US President Donald Trump in person to try to negotiate a deal to remove tariffs.

On Friday, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio discussed tariffs with Benjamin Netanyahu, reported Reuters. Israel currently faces a 17 per cent tariff from the Trump ruled country.

Vietnam ‘wants’ to cut down tariffs to zero Earlier, Donald Trump, on his social media platform Truth Social, said that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam mentioned that the country wants to cut their tariffs down to zero if they are able to make an agreement with the US.

India's tariff concerns In addition to the baseline tariff of 10%, India faces a 26% tariffs on exports from the nation.

Starting today, a 10% base tariff will be implemented, while a flat 26% country-specific duty for India will take effect next Wednesday, April 9.

The Indian government has stated that it is "carefully examining" the impact of the tariffs announced by Trump on April 2.

The Commerce Ministry is evaluating the situation in consultation with stakeholders, gathering feedback from exporters, and exploring potential opportunities arising from the tariff changes, stated reports.