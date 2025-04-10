Economy
Mint Primer: What Trump’s tariff tantrums mean for investors
Summary
- The global economy may be heaving a sigh of relief for now, but are Indian companies out of the woods completely? Will investors have to adjust to this new reality of hyper-volatility?
US President Donald Trump has done it again—stumped the markets with his brand of shock-and-awe policymaking. Not just opponents, even top administration officials seem to be wrong-footed by the mercurial occupant of the White House.
