Mint Primer: What Trump’s tariff tantrums mean for investors

What does this mean for India?

The tariff deferral not only comes as a major relief to exporters but also gives the government some breathing room as it seeks to fast-track the ongoing negotiations with Washington for the proposed US-India bilateral trade agreement. However, relief for domestic industries can be short-lived. Firstly, the world’s top two economies engaging in a trade war is not good news for the global economy. Secondly, Chinese exporters, locked out of the US, will likely flood other markets with cheap supplies, which can hit Indian firms hard.