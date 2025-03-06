Trump’s tariffs are the toughest since the Great Depression. The dangers we’ve forgotten.
Kenneth G. Pringle , Barrons 4 min read 06 Mar 2025, 01:16 PM IST
SummaryThe Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 was repealed after just four years.
The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 is blamed for deepening the Great Depression. Don’t tell that to the Trump administration, which just unveiled the toughest tariffs in almost a century.
