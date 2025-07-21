Trump’s tariffs key to whether anticipated ECB hold is an end or a pause
Summary
The central bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged for the first time in a year Thursday. But that might prove to be a brief pause.
The European Central Bank is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged for the first time in a year Thursday, but that might prove to be a brief pause if President Trump pushes ahead with higher tariffs on imports from Europe.
