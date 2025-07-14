Trump’s tariffs offer India a trade opening but policy action will be key, says NITI Aayog

New Delhi: The Trump administration’s tariff policies have opened up opportunities for India to gain market share in several product categories, but the Asian nation must act swiftly to capitalize on this advantage, NITI Aayog said in a quarterly assessment released Monday.

In its Trade Watch report, the government’s policy think tank said India should implement targeted export promotion measures, deepen its integration into global value chains, and pursue a services-focused trade deal with the US to fully leverage these shifting trade dynamics

“These developments highlight the strategic importance of the US as India’s largest export destination and a key growth corridor,” the report said.

Also Read | Trump’s tariffs push Indian exporters to redraw game plans

The findings are based on US trade policy announcements made between April and 10 July and reflect the global trade landscape “as they stand today,” a senior NITI Aayog official said.

According to the report, over 61% of the value in India’s top 30 broadly defined export product categories, and around 52% in the top 100 more granular product categories, could benefit from expanded access to the US market.

To unlock this potential, NITI Aayog recommended that India build institutional frameworks with the US in areas such as digital trade, cross-border data flows, and mutual recognition agreements—steps that could help expand India’s already robust services exports.

The two countries are currently in the final phase of negotiating a trade deal that could help avert higher US tariffs on Indian exports. The agreement must be signed by 1 August to prevent these duties from taking effect. However, politically sensitive sectors such as dairy and agriculture remain sticking points for India.

The report also assessed India’s broader trade performance during the December quarter of FY25. Merchandise exports grew a modest 3% year-on-year to $108.7 billion, while imports rose 6.5% to $187.5 billion, widening the trade deficit to $78.7 billion.

However, this was partially offset by a strong performance in services exports. A services surplus of $52.3 billion, driven by a 17% increase in outbound services, helped narrow the overall gap. Services exports stood at $102.6 billion during the quarter, while imports were at $52.4 billion.

India’s export composition remained relatively stable, though the report noted a sharp surge in exports of aircraft, spacecraft and parts, which jumped over 200% year-on-year, driven by rising demand from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Czech Republic.

While India’s export basket is still dominated by lower-tech goods, NITI Aayog said the structure is “gradually shifting toward medium-high and high-tech,” citing growth in exports of electrical machinery and arms and ammunition as evidence of increasing export sophistication.

North America and the European Union continue to account for around 40% of India’s total exports.

Also Read | India wants steel, aluminium tariffs to be part of trade agreement with US

International trade is a powerful catalyst for economic growth, productivity, and long-term development across nations, the report said, describing India’s trade performance during the quarter as one of cautious resilience amid global uncertainty.