India could be an ideal site for emerging market investment at present, an ETF expert told cnbc.com. Kevin Carter, founder, and chief investment officer of EMQQ Global told the business news channel that India's population, demographics, growing economy, and technology-oriented policy make the country highly investable.

"You’ve got a government that’s a democracy that’s supporting technology, and you’ve got a talent pool that’s really unmatched on the planet...So it really is in every way the perfect emerging market," Carter said.

Carter manages the India Internet & E-commerce ETF (INQQ). Referring to Jio smartphones, he said, "The smartphone is bringing those billions of consumers online for the first time", he added, "What they've used that to do is basically enable about 800 million people to open a digital bank account using just their fingerprints and their eyeball, and also to open about 500 million new smartphone subscriptions. So they've brought everyone in the financial system, and they brought everyone there in a technological way".

Carter’s INQQ ETF's top holding is Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, the conglomerate behind the affordable smartphone boom.

"No other country on the planet has anything like this in terms of a digital foundation for their entire economy," Carter told cnbc.com.

Cumulatively, the past 12 months have been stellar for investors who parked their money in Indian stocks. Though there has been some turbulence, first during the Adani-Hindenburg episode and lately during the initial days of the Israel-Hamas war, the calendar year 2023 gave handsome monetary dividends to stock market investors.

By far in 2023, Sensex and Nifty gained 16-17%, on a cumulative basis. They gained a mere 3% each in the same period of 2022.

Firm GDP growth forecast, inflation at manageable levels, political stability at the central government level, and signs that the central banks world over are done with their monetary policy tightening have painted a bright picture for India - which many agencies have termed to be the fastest-growing major economy.

The strong inflow of funds from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) lately also supported the stocks to march towards all-time highs. Notably, foreign portfolio investors have again trained their sight towards India, becoming net buyers in the country's stock market.

Following a cumulative accumulation of ₹9,001 crore in November, they have again made a beeline to invest in Indian stock markets, with ₹57,313 crore invested so far in December, data from the National Securities Depository (NSDL) showed.

IMF, in its Article IV consultation report, which reviews a country's current and medium-term economic outlook, earlier this month said that India's growth is expected to remain strong, supported by macroeconomic and financial stability.

