TTD comes out with 3,096 cr budget for FY23; estimates 365 cr revenue from 'laddu prasadam'
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the ancient hill temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here, on Thursday rolled out its annual budget for 2022-23 with a revenue forecast of 3,096.40 crore, senior functionaries of the shrine said. 

After reviewing the financial plan for the next 12 months in the budgetary meeting, TTD Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy told media persons that the Board has approved the annual budget. 

Of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings made by millions of devotees in the sacred 'hundi' (offering box) at the hill temple complex was expected to fetch about 1,000 crore. 

The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was likely to be around 668.5 crore, they said. 

The earnings from sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at 300 could be about 362 crore while the proceeds from the sale of 'laddu prasadam' may bring in revenue of about 365 crore, they said.

The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around 95 crore and the returns from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as fulfilment of their vows were predicted to be 126 crore, the officials said. 

Around 1,360 crore was estimated to be paid to human resources rendering services in TTD, they added.

