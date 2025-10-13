Mint Explainer | Why Trump’s tariffs have not crippled the global economy yet
Summary
Fears that US president Donald Trump's tariffs would sink the global economy have so far proven exaggerated, thanks to exemptions, deals and shifting trade patterns.
In April, after US president Donald Trump unveiled the so-called ‘liberation day’ tariffs, fears of a global trade collapse and a looming recession were widespread. Six months on, those fears have largely proved unfounded.
