Turkey’s troubles point to emerging-market risks as economies recover

Turkey’s economy is among the most vulnerable to signs the Fed is going to raise rates, since a stronger dollar makes it harder for Turkey to pay its foreign-currency debts. The Fed’s next policy decision is due Wednesday, and it is possible that a rate increase will be penciled in sooner than previously expected, in response to the recent jump in inflation. That puts Turkey’s central-bank policy at risk from potential efforts in the U.S. to manage its own inflation conditions down the road.