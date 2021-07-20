Two-thirds of fuel taxes have come from diesel

The massive increase in the tax collections from diesel was primarily on account of the excise duty being raised twice. It was first raised by ₹3 to ₹18.83 per litre in March 2020, and then by ₹13 per litre to ₹31.83 a litre in May 2020, once crude prices crashed to extremely low levels in the aftermath of the spread of the covid pandemic. The government decided not to pass on the fall in the oil price to the end consumer and raised the excise duty big time.