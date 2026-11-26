The UAE is hopeful about an economic recovery next year, as the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest data show the country will avoid a recession in 2026.
The IMF last week revised its real GDP forecast for the UAE to 0.2% growth in 2026, from a 3.9% contraction projected a month earlier, indicating that the economy could avoid a recession despite disruptions caused by the Iran war.
“We are very optimistic” about achieving 7%-8% growth next year, UAE economy and tourism minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri told CNBC, adding that the country’s growth this year could also exceed the IMF’s 0.2% forecast.
“The UAE is coming back, and that adjustment within one month shows that there is a huge potential aspect when it comes towards the end of the year,” Al Marri told CNBC’s Dan Murphy.
The minister said tourism was recovering, with hotel occupancy rates returning to “almost near normal”. International airlines, including British Airways and Air France, were also rerouting flights to the UAE.
The Iran war has disrupted economic activity, with missile and drone attacks and maritime disruptions weighing on energy trade, tourism, aviation and private-sector confidence.
Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said renewed attacks on Iran were “highly unlikely” if negotiations produced a “very strong agreement”. However, on Monday, he threatened fresh US strikes next year if Washington and Tehran failed to reach a deal, Fox News reported.
“We cannot promise the world for any storms that will land on our shore, but we can always promise that the UAE’s economy is ready for any storm,” Al Marri said.
He said the UAE would adopt a “different” economic model next year, with investments focused on building factories and “things that we really need in times of crisis”.
The World Bank said in October that the UAE’s economy could recover next year, supported by higher oil production and exports and a rebound in tourism, trade, transportation, financial services and construction.
However, the pace of recovery will depend largely on the duration and intensity of the Iran war. A faster de-escalation could accelerate the recovery in services exports and private-sector activity, the World Bank warned.