NEW DELHI : At a time when crude oil prices have been incessantly rising, United Arab Emirates has assured to support India in terms of meeting its energy needs.

The assurance was made in a joint vision statement of both the countries, released on February 18. In a report S&P Global Platts on Monday said that the new economic partnership agreement between the UAE and India comes at a time when high oil prices are hurting oil consumers such as India, the world's third-biggest crude importer and consumer, which meets around 85% of its domestic energy demand via imports.

"The UAE is one of India’s key energy providers and remains committed to meeting India’s growing energy demand and is proud to have been the first international partner to invest by way of crude oil in India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves Program," the joint statement said. The gulf country is one of India's key energy providers.

Crude prices are at near-eight-year highs, with S&P Global Platts assessing dated Brent at $97.35 per barrel on February 18. It had recently breached the $100 per barrel threshold for the first time since September 2014.

The commitment from the UAE is also crucial as the Ukraine-Russia geopolitical tensions have also been a concern for the oil market and lifted the global oil prices of late.

Over the past one year, India has complained several times to OPEC about rising prices and has been, in recent days, taking up the issue bilaterally with the bloc's members.

India's oil demand is expected to reach 11 million barrels per day by 2045, compared with 4.9 million barrels per day in 2021, according to a projection of OPEC's World Oil Outlook 2021.

India's oil demand rose 3.7% year on year to 201 million mt, or 4.3 million barrels per day in 2021, the oil ministry data showed, reflecting a rise in transportation fuel consumption after the delta variant hit its economy in 2020.

Also, India has set a target to cut crude imports by 10% with a multi-prone strategy by increasing domestic crude production, focusing on renewables and ethanol blending program by 2025.

Crude imports, however, rose 3.9% year on year to 4.2 million barrels per day in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on the back of recovery in domestic fuel demand after two years.

The UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is the only overseas company with any capacity in India's strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), holding about 750,000 metric tonne under a government-to-government deal that sees ADNOC supply crude to SPR locations at Padur and Mangalore in Karnataka in southern India.

India's SPR has a combined capacity of 5.33 million metric tonne, with Padur the largest at 2.50 million metric tonne, followed by Mangalore at 1.50 million metric tonne and a third location at Visakhapatnam at 1.33 million metric tonne.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.