UBS, Credit Suisse both oppose idea of forced combination, says Report3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Credit Suisse arrested a collapse in investor confidence on Thursday after winning a 50 billion franc ($54 billion) credit line from the Swiss National Bank.
UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse Group AG are opposed to a forced combination, even as scenario planning for a government-orchestrated tie-up continues, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
