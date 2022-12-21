A contractionary monetary policy tool known as Quantitative Tightening (QT) is used by central banks to reduce the quantity of liquidity or money supply in the economy. The US Federal Reserve is expected to continue QT as long as until the end in mid-2023. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak has cautioned risk investors about the present economic situation.

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank spoke about “gravity" in one of his most recent Twitter posts. “GRAVITY! When interest rates are low and central banks are busy printing money, equities can defy gravity. When money gets tighter( QT) and deposits give higher rates, gravity comes back. Every risk investor must be alert to the power of gravity," the billionaire banker tweeted.

“Totally Agree! The risk-reward is currently skewed towards bonds. After a very long time the bond yields are more than the earnings yield of S&P500, and the real yields are +ve across the curve. A material shift from equities to bonds?" wrote one user.

“Why can't deposits and equities.. Both go up!! I'm sure, we have lots of potential retail investors waiting ... To jump into the world of investments," wrote another.

Kotak earlier emphasised the necessity to achieve scale in manufacturing based on cutting edge product innovation and developing IP rights rather than relying just on arbitrage to secure an advantage in order to create world-class Indian enterprises.

Kotak, during an interview earlier in December, said it was “Indian banking sector's Cinderella time". As per him, the “sweetest credit cycle" he has seen in many years.

“The question is what time of the day is it in Cinderella time? I still think it is afternoon, early evening. So now midnight is far. But, at some point of time, the clock does strike midnight. So we need to be prepared for that. I think this is a good time to underwrite well and grow the economy," Kotak told The Economic Times.

