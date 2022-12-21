Uday Kotak cautions risk investors about Quantitative Tightening, check his advice2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 09:09 AM IST
Uday Kotak spoke about 'gravity' and cautioned risk investors.
A contractionary monetary policy tool known as Quantitative Tightening (QT) is used by central banks to reduce the quantity of liquidity or money supply in the economy. The US Federal Reserve is expected to continue QT as long as until the end in mid-2023. Meanwhile, Uday Kotak has cautioned risk investors about the present economic situation.