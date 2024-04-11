Uday Kotak of Kotak Bank shows THIS wild card as he warns to be ready for turbulence
Uday Kotak, the founder and non-executive director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, warns investors should brace for potential global turbulence ahead as the US inflation print has come higher than expected which could delay the US Fed rate cuts at a time when crude oil prices are rising. Kotak believes a notable decline in China's economy could be the only wild card.