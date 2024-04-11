Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank, warns investors should brace for potential global turbulence ahead as the US inflation print has come higher than expected which could delay the US Fed rate cuts.

Uday Kotak, the founder and non-executive director at Kotak Mahindra Bank, warns investors should brace for potential global turbulence ahead as the US inflation print has come higher than expected which could delay the US Fed rate cuts at a time when crude oil prices are rising. Kotak believes a notable decline in China's economy could be the only wild card.

"US inflation is higher than expected. Postpones US rate cuts to later, closer to US Presidential elections, if at all. Brent oil now $90. Will keep rates higher for longer worldwide including India. Only wild card: China imploding economically. Get ready for global turbulence," Uday Kotak wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

China's economy has been struggling in the post-COVID world.

US rating agency Fitch has downgraded China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its public finances.

The downgrade follows a similar move by Moody's in December. Moody's slapped a downgrade warning on China's credit rating, citing costs to bail out local governments and state firms and control its property crisis.

Meanwhile, the US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), above the Street expectations of 0.3 per cent MoM and 3.4 per cent YoY, according to data released by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, April 10.

Core inflation, which the Fed tracks closely, grew 0.4 per cent MoM against the expectations of a 0.3 per cent increase. On a YoY basis, core inflation grew 3.8 per cent while Street expected an increase of 3.7 per cent.

Most experts now believe there may be no Fed rate cuts in June due to sticky inflation and a resilient US economy. A delayed rate cut is bad news for emerging markets including India as it may trigger fresh foreign capital outflow.

"This is the third successive 'hot' CPI print and has completely shaken expectations of both the extent and the timing of rate cuts in 2024. We continue to maintain that the Fed will not cut rates this year, on the back of hotter inflation and slowing-yet-stable growth," said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

Crude oil prices have been rising of late on supply concerns, thanks to rising tensions in West Asia.

"Oil prices settled up $1 on Wednesday after three sons of a Hamas leader were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, feeding worries that ceasefire talks might stall," reported Reuters.

Boiling crude oil prices can derail the attempts of global central banks to bring inflation within their target range. An expected rebound in the global manufacturing cycle is also likely to raise inflationary risks.

Experts warn that central banks face a tightrope walk in balancing growth and inflation. Investors are discounting the possibility of only two rate cuts this year, compared to the six rate cuts expected at the beginning of the year and three rate cut expectations in March.

Global market sentiment may potentially deteriorate further if expectations of US Fed rate cuts further weaken.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

