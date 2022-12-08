Uday Kotak says RBI may go for another 25 bps rate hike

Billionaire Uday Kotak on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to go for another rate hike to tame inflation and bring it below its upper tolerance level of 6%.
The Kotak Mahindra Bank's Managing Director's comments came a day after the central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%, it's fifth straight hike since May.
In all, the central bank has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25% since May this year.
Addressing at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022, Kotak said, “Yesterday, the RBI indicated that it wants inflation to be within the band first and then move towards the target of 4%."
"My sense is that there could be one more rate hike and that may be the time for thinking about a pivot, but we got to watch very closely the data, and maybe around 6.5% as it looks today, subject to what happens to the world, subject to what happens to oil, subject to what happens to many other things," the billionaire added.
Kotak on US Fed's decision on interest rates
He further said the US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in December will be a signal for other central banks.
He said, "I think that is going to be a very crucial signal about what is the interest rate trajectory in the largest market and the largest pool of money in the world, which is the US."
Speaking about the potential of the Indian economy, Kotak said the nation has become the fifth largest in the world at about $3.2 trillion and has huge potential.
There are opportunities to move up the ladder, to be among the top three in the world, and its realisation would depend on certain metrics, including economic performance in terms of absolute GDP and absolute per capita income instead of the PPP comparison, he noted.
Also, on developing world class Indian firms, Kotak stressed on the need to build scale in manufacturing based on cutting edge product innovation and developing IP rights rather than depending on arbitrage alone to secure an advantage.
