US tariffs a ‘major shock’ but opportunity for India to ‘get out of comfort mindset’, says Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak has joined the chorus calling on the Centre to channel budgetary support towards MSMEs, in order to brace against the impact of United States President Donald Trump's hiked tariffs.

Speaking to the Financial Times (FT), the billionaire industrialist and founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the development is an “opportunity” for India to “get out of our comfort mindset” and expand support for small and medium enterprises.

What has Uday Kotak said? Uday Kotak said the hiked US tariffs came as a “major shock” to many Indians, who “woke up” to the impact of Donald Trump's trade war on the domestic economy. “We (India) must think about this as an opportunity for us to get out of our cruise mindset and from a comfort mindset to ‘we are at risk’,” he told FT.

He said that direct monetary support — capital, private equity and risk capital — from the government to small and medium industries would “turbocharge” manufacturing, research and technology in India.

According to Kotak, the tariff uncertainty has created urgency to “transform India” and pivot, stating, “India’s macroeconomic situation is very comfortable. Our fiscal deficit is under control, our current account is under control, you’ve got macroeconomic stability. Policymakers and businesses should use the trade war to get focused on productivity, efficiency, excellence and building world-class brands.”

He added that India, with a per capita GDP of $2,700, “cannot be in a comfort zone” when compared to China ($13,000) and the US ($89,000). “At the current ‘cruise’ level, we’ll keep on improving our position, but is it fast enough for us to get past the middle-income trap? I think there’s a gap,” Kotak told the publication.

Donald Trump imposes 50% tariffs on Indian goods entering US Donald Trump last month announced that the US would charge India a total of 50 per cent tariffs — 25 per cent reciprocal duties and an additional 25 per cent as “punishment” for trade with Russia amid the Ukraine invasion.