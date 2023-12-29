Veteran Indian banker Uday Kotak has shared seven suggestions on how India can achieve a $30 trillion GDP by 2047, the year when India will celebrate 100 years of its independence.

The Founder and Director of the Kotak Mahindra Bank underscored some of the crucial reforms that resulted in the creation of 'investors' in the country.

He said, "In the early 80s, the Indian saver had low confidence in financial assets versus gold and land. Slowly the saver moved some parts to bank deposits, UTI, and LIC. Even in the 90s, investing in equities was considered “speculative". Hence companies looking for capital went to the foreign institutional investor (FII). Companies raised capital through the less-known Luxembourg Stock Exchange. India’s capital market was being exported".

However, things began to change in the early 2000s. Uday Kotak said, "Mutual fund platforms, cash equities and derivatives markets, insurance funds, global private equity in India, other platforms like AIFs, the lower tax regime for equity," have converted a saver into an investor.

However, the ace banker shared seven recommendations to create sustained growth. These include

-Avoid bubbles through policy, regulation, education, and supply of quality paper. Companies should raise equity at a lower cost of capital for productive use.

-India must avoid tax arbitrage in debt, unless debt markets grow it will be a one-legged race.

-Double taxation on dividends needs a relook.

-Low-cost leverage through derivatives can distort financial markets. Therefore, it requires attention.

-As savers become investors the banking sector faces challenges with its deposits and cost of funds. The large corporate sector has to meaningfully move to capital markets (debt and equity) and away from banks. Banks will become distributors of corporate debt rather than storage houses. They will need to penetrate mid-sized corporates, MSMEs and consumers.

-Avoid a retrospective tax and regulatory regime.

-Two areas that need urgent focus for India’s aspiration are acquisition financing and streamlining of the IBC/ NCLT process.

