Uday Kotak shares his $30 trillion GDP plan by 2047, FM Sitharaman says ‘Thank you’
Uday Kotak shares seven recommendations for achieving a $30 trillion GDP by 2047.
Veteran Indian banker Uday Kotak has shared seven suggestions on how India can achieve a $30 trillion GDP by 2047, the year when India will celebrate 100 years of its independence.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to Uday Kotak's tweet. Sitharaman thanked the banker and added, "Your experience in the financial sector is well recognised".
Former Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu called Uday Kotak's suggestion, "insightful and thoughtful". The minister said that Kotak, "is not just an ideas man but also an implementer, par excellence".
RBI approves appointment of C S Rajan as chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank
This year, Uday Kotak resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of CS Rajan as the new chairman of the bank.
India's GDP blitz at 7.6% in Q2 lays ground for FY24 show, beats estimates
RBI in its October's Monetary Policy Committee predicted India's GDP growth at 6.5% for FY2024.
RBI Monetary Policy: GDP growth forecast for FY24 unchanged at 6.5%
The country's GDP growth for the second quarter of FY2024 stood at 7.6%, much higher than 6.2% in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.
