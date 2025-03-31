From a banking industry point of view, what are your thoughts on de-regulation?

The banking industry needs a mix of entrepreneurship and regulation, and entrepreneurship does not mean giving away professionalism. We can do with some de-regulation, with checks and balances and guardrails, and the way we probably need to do it is: how do we encourage innovation? One of the challenges is that if you look at the financial service landscape, it is banking, capital markets, insurance, NBFCs and asset management—a whole range of financial intermediation processes. You have the borrower and the saver, and then you also have the investor and the issuer. The way we are regulated today, we are compartmentalised. But the saver looks at it horizontally because they may be putting money in deposits, investing in mutual funds or buying insurance. But the regulator is looking at his or her respective vertical, so how do we get a holistic view of financial intermediation from the lens of a customer?