Ujjwala LPG subsidy may be extended. Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:48 PM IST
It may also extend the Ujjwala scheme itself beyond March 2023 to take domestic cooking gas to uncovered areas in states and attain the goal of 100% LPG coverage.
NEW DELHI : The union budget for FY24 is likely to extend the subsidy of ₹200 per cooking gas cylinder for 12 cylinders a year for another fiscal for Ujjwala beneficiaries, said two officials aware of the development.