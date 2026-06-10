Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana: Modi govt's flagship economic schemes as it completes 12 years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a historic milestone on Wednesday, June 10, becoming India's longest-continuously serving elected prime minister. By completing 4,399 consecutive days in office today, PM Modi has surpassed the previous record of 4,398 days held by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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This milestone of PM Modi becoming the longest-continuously serving elected prime minister coincides with the 12th anniversary of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

To commemorate this achievement, PM Modi will chair a high-level conclave at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leadership from all NDA-ruled states and Union Territories will attend it.

As PM Modi achieves the historic first and the NDA completes 12 years in power, we have compiled a list of a few economic schemes launched by the BJP-led government over the past 12 years.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana PM Modi announced Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 15, 2014, during an address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It was launched on August 28. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a national mission for financial inclusion that provides banking services to all households in the country.

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It ensures access to a range of financial services, including basic savings bank accounts, need-based credit, remittance facilities, insurance, and pensions.

Make In India The Make in India scheme was launched to facilitate investment, innovation, enhance skill development, build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure, and encourage companies to make products in India.

According to PMIndia, the initiative is based on four pillars identified to boost entrepreneurship in India, not only in manufacturing but also in other sectors – new processes, new infrastructure, new sectors, and a new mindset.

New Processes: Under this, the Central government took several initiatives to ease the business environment, including de-licensing and de-regulating the industry throughout the life cycle of a business.

Also Read | Congress slams PM Modi for 4th CNG price hike in 11 days

New Infrastructure: Under this pillar, the government intended to develop industrial corridors and smart cities to provide infrastructure based on state-of-the-art technology, with modern high-speed communication and integrated logistics.

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New Sectors: ‘Make in India’ identified 25 sectors across manufacturing, infrastructure, and service activities, and detailed information is being shared through an interactive web portal and professionally developed brochures.

New Mindset: Under this, the government intended to partner with industry to drive the country's economic development.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) is a scheme launched on April 8, 2015, to provide collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh to support small-scale business ventures for non-corporate, non-farm income-generating activities.

Commercial Banks, RRBs, Small Finance Banks, MFIs, and NBFCs provide loans. The borrower can approach any of the lending institutions mentioned above or can apply online through this portal www.udyamimitra.in.

So far, as many as 39,701,047 PMMY loans worth ₹180,528.54 crore have been sanctioned under this scheme.

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PLI Scheme The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was launched in 2020 to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities. Under this scheme, incentives are offered to eligible companies based on their incremental sales. It started targeting three sectors and, over the years, has expanded to include 14.

“With an incentive outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore, the scheme is more than just a financial package. Today, with 806 applications approved across 14 strategic sectors, the scheme reflects strong industry confidence and robust adoption,” the official press release mentioned.

Launched in 2020, the scheme began with “Mobile Manufacturing and Specified Electronic Components, Critical Key Starting materials/Drug Intermediaries and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Manufacturing of Medical Devices.”

“Following its initial success, the scheme was progressively extended to cover 13 key sectors of the economy, including pharmaceuticals, automobiles and auto components, Textile Products, white goods, and speciality steel, among others,” it said.

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IndiaAI Mission Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government aimed to expand access to “computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people.”

It aims to ensure that AI is made open, affordable and accessible.

“Since its launch, the mission has made strong progress in expanding the country’s computing infrastructure. From an initial target of 10,000 GPUs, India has now achieved 38,000 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), providing affordable access to world-class AI resources,” the PIB said in a release.

Ujjawala Yojana The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched in May 2016 to provide LPG connections to women from poor households without a deposit. Beneficiaries were initially entitled to 12 subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders a year.

The subsidised quota was reduced to nine cylinders last year and has now been cut further to four. When nine subsidised cylinders were provided, the government approved a subsidy of ₹300 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 9 refills per year for PMUY beneficiaries.

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As of July 2025, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has provided over 10 crore LPG connections, empowering rural households with access to clean cooking fuel.

(With agency inputs)

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