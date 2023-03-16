UK Budget: Rishi Sunak's swimming pool makes a splash in British parliament

UK Budget: Rishi Sunak's swimming pool makes a splash in British parliament1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:34 AM IST
- The British finance minister's 63 million pounds of funding for pools arrived days after a media report about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lavishing money on the pool at his private home in northern England.
An announcement made by British finance minister Jeremy Hunt – new funding for public swimming pools – during the government's budget in an hour-long speech to Parliament on 15 March has made a big splash among opposition lawmakers.
