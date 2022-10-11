UK crisis spills into US junk debt

In recent weeks, trading of the CLO bonds most commonly held by pensions and insurers hit its highest level since March and April of 2020, according to analysis by The Wall Street Journal of trading data reported to a U.S. regulator. CLO prices stabilized last week after falling to their lowest level since mid-2020, but the selling continued unabated. Average daily trading in the first week of October was around $1 billion, twice the daily average over the past 12 months, according to analysis by the Journal.