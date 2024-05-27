NEW DELHI:A high-ranking British delegation has cancelled its visit to New Delhi ahead of general elections in the UK, two persons aware of the development said, throwing talks on a planned free trade agreement (FTA) into uncertainty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has called elections on 4 July.

The team was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday (28 May) to finalize terms on contentious issues such as work visas for Indians, duty relaxations, and imports of British-made electric vehicle, they said.

New Delhi had been hopeful of progress on the trade agreement with the UK, frequently sending out teams of Indian officials to London for talks.

Visits to the UK The most recent was in the second week of May, during which the Indian deputy chief negotiator returned with reports of significant advances on mobility – an Indian demand -- and electric vehicles.

"The British officials have cancelled their visit without providing a 'specific reason. It is assumed that the announcement of elections may have led to the cancellation of their trip," one of those cited above said.

"The deal was progressing very positively. We were hopeful of closing some of the remaining chapters, which are challenging for both sides," this person said.

The UK side has so far mostly refused to comment on the deal or give updates to reporters.

Queries sent to the secretary and spokesperson of the commerce ministry and British High Commission remained unanswered.

'Do what India does' Biswajit Dhar, professor at Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, "It's natural for this to happen given the announcement of early elections in the UK and the scheduled declaration of the Indian general election results next week."

However, Dhar suggested, just as India continued talks during their election period, the UK can also do so.

To be sure, the UK has a long-standing practice of 'purdah' – the pre-election period when governments hold back from making any announcements that may be seen to be giving them an unfair advantage in the polls.

More specifically, the demand for giving Indian professionals the right to live and work in the UK – as part of a trade agreement – is a controversial subject in the UK and a government cannot be seen to be negotiating on it in the last months of its term.

"The FTA with the UK will mark two significant changes in India's FTA journey. Firstly, it shifts India's focus from east to west in terms of preferential trade partnerships," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a think-tank.

"Secondly, India negotiates many new non-trade areas such as environment, labour, gender, digital trade, data governance, etc under FTAs, reluctantly changing its earlier approach to focus only on traditional market access subjects like merchandise and services trade," Srivastava said.

The second person cited above said, "The British delegation informed about the cancellation of their scheduled visit in the previous week following the announcement of polls in the UK."

The India-UK FTA negotiations have been going on since January 2022. Earlier a Mint report said the Indian side has made significant breakthroughs, inching closer to sealing the deal, with workable solutions having been found on mobility and electric vehicles.

Scotch, EVs and work visas Mint reported that the UK has agreed in principle to allow Indian professionals to live and work in the UK for a fixed – as yet undecided – period under work visas, with renewal options. Placing this provision under the FTA would protect Indians worker from any changes in the UK's domestic policy.

In return, India may allow the import of a fixed number of premium electric vehicles annually on reduced duties. The number of cars being discussed was in the range of 2,000-2,500 but this cap could be adjusted.

Merchandise trade between India and the UK has grown from $10.45 billion in FY22 to $11.46 billion in FY23 and it increased further by 13.26% to $12.98 billion in FY24.

The UK's main demands include significant tariff cuts for Scotch whisky, which currently attracts a hefty 150% duty, electric vehicles and chocolates. Regarding the issue of Scotch whisky, India has offered a deal similar the one it has with Australia. Under the India-Australia FTA, the duty on Australian wines has been reduced from 150% to up to 75% over a period of 10 years.

The tariff on Scotch could now be reduced to 100% for bottled Scotch, which could be further reduced to 75% over a 10-year period.

Also Read: Free trade has two faces and the one offering harmony must prevail

