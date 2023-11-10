UK economy fails to grow in Q3 but sidesteps the start of a recession
The 0% change in gross domestic product in the third quarter compared with a forecast for a 0.1% fall in a Reuters poll of economists, which many analysts said was likely to represent the start of a recession.
Britain's sluggish economy failed to grow in the July-to-September period but at least managed to avoid the start of a recession, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message