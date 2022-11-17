UK economy forecast to shrink 1.4% next year

UK economy forecast to shrink 1.4% next year3 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- The new forecast for 2023 compared with a forecast for growth of 1.8% in the OBR's previous outlook published in March
Britain's economy is forecast to shrink by 1.4% next year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday, citing the latest projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
The new forecast for 2023 compared with a forecast for growth of 1.8% in the OBR's previous outlook published in March.
Since then, the UK economy has come under strain from an inflation rate now above 11%, a slowing global economy and political and financial market volatility caused by the brief term of Liz Truss as prime minister.
The OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow by 1.3% in 2024 and grow by 2.6% in 2025, Hunt said, compared with the OBR's previous forecasts of growth of 2.1% and 1.8% respectively.
Hunt raised taxes on higher earners and energy companies as he sought to stabilize the public finances and shield the most vulnerable families from recession.
The UK finance minister's budget involves freezing income tax allowances and lowering the threshold at which people start to pay the highest rate of income tax, in order to close a 55-billion pound hole in the public finances.
Hunt said he will lower the threshold for paying the top 45% rate of income tax to £125,140 ($150,000) from £150,000 alongside a raft of measures to help pensioners and poorer households.
People earning £150,000 a year will pay an additional £1,200 a year as a result, he said.
STOCKS: The FTSE 100 was down 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.2%, from a loss of 0.4% earlier in the day.
FOREX: Sterling fell 0.6% against the dollar to $1.1833 from $1.1845 prior to the budget.
MONEY MARKETS: Interest rate futures were pricing a peak in Bank of England rates of 4.54% by next August, from a peak of 4.59% prior to Hunt's speech.
COMMENTS:
MARCUS BROOKES, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT QUILTER INVESTORS, LONDON:
"Today’s Autumn Statement has painted a bleak picture for the UK... Markets originally reacted well to the steady hand of Jeremy Hunt. They will continue to give him the benefit of the doubt and see the impact of this plan, however, there is also a chance that they see this as an overcorrection and that the measures could stifle what economic growth was present. The government will be hoping that these measures are merely temporary in order to stabilise the ship ahead of an election in just two years’ time."
For investors, the UK remains somewhat of a difficult place to judge right now. We are not necessarily at the end of the train of bad news and with a prolonged recession priced in we may need to wait for a more sustained downward path of inflation."
STUART COLE, HEAD MACRO ECONOMIST AT EQUITI CAPITAL, LONDON:
"The pound is suffering as more of the budget black hole is coming from tax hikes rather than spending cuts. It will be just under half from tax hikes now whereas I think the expectation previously was more would come from spending cuts. That will hit consumer spending.
A lot of tax rises are coming from windfall taxes, allowance changes etc. It is very political, as it avoids the headlines that the government has put up headline tax rates."
MICHAEL HEWSON, CHIEF MARKETS STRATEGIST, CMC MARKETS, LONDON:
"We're still absorbing it really. They're saying: 'it's going to hurt.' Yes, it is. But until we pick through the fine print, it's hard to say."
I'm not sure that it's all necessary, but a lot of it is priced in and we have to see if it gets through the Commons."
SIMON HARVEY, HEAD OF FX ANALYSIS, MONEX EUROPE, LONDON:
"The austerity’s going to be welcome (to the Bank of England) purely because there’s going to be less support for UK consumers. But with regards to their inflation battle… they still have a way to go here.
We’re looking for a terminal (interest) rate around 4%.
In the short term we’re still looking at a break (for sterling) below $1.18 in the coming days."
