UKIBC managing director Kevin McCole said India, in its self-reliant campaign, is aiming to play a greater role in manufacturing supply chains. “This is the right ambition, and certainly plays to India’s strengths. To succeed, I think India will need to be an import as well as an export hub as components flow from all over the world. So keeping tariffs and other barriers to entry low or indeed removing them, will really help India to achieve its objective. It is important that openness is maintained between the UK and India if the Enhanced Trade Partnership is going to meet the commitment made by Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson on 4th May to double bilateral trade by 2030," he added.