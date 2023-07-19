In a big relief to struggling households, inflation in the UK has sharply fallen below expected levels to 7.9%, official figures revealed on Wednesday. With this, the inflation rate reached a 15-month low mark in June this year. The recent development is likely to ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

According to the National Statistics, the inflation rate, as measured by the consumer prices index, tumbled to 7.9% in the year to June from 8.7% the previous month. Most economists had expected a more modest decline to 8.2%.

What led to the unexpected fall in inflation rate?

As per the statistics, main reason behind the drop in inflation rate was the fall in fuel prices. Moreover, the food price inflation also reduced significantly but continued to remain historically high.

Even though the drop in inflation is more than expected by experts, current inflation rate is still higher than the Bank of England's target rate of 2%. This is the main reason why there are chances of more interest rate hike by the Bank of England in early August. But the bigger-than-expected fall may mean it only raises it by a quarter of a percentage to 5.25% rather than a half-point.

However, the moderation of sharp upward pressure on mortgage rates may provide some comfort to homeowners who are looking to get a new mortgage deal.

Continuous rate hikes by the Bank of England

Over past 18 months, the Bank of England, like other central banks around the world, has been raising interest rates over the past 18 months. The aggressive rate hike was the result of supply chain problems linked to the coronavirus pandemic and then by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia-Ukraine crisis led to a sharp rise in energy and food prices in particular.

Compared to other countries, inflation in the UK has proved to be stickier than in other wealthy nations within the Group of Seven for a number of reasons.

Many economists believe that Brexit is the main reason of sticky inflation in the UK because of impeded trade. Other believe that BoE was too slow to respond to the inflation with its rate hikes.

“The U.K. still has one of the highest inflation rates of any advanced economy, but after today it merely looks bad rather than a basket case," said James Smith, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation. "That is a very welcome improvement."

Inflation in UK: Still a long way to go

The recent drop in inflation in the UK might have brought relief to Britons, but there is still a long way to go. THe British government's target is to halve inflation to around 5% by the end of the year.

“Inflation is falling and stands at its lowest level since last March, but we aren’t complacent and know that high prices are still a huge worry for families and businesses," Treasury chief, Jeremy Hunt, said after the figures were released.

Market cheers UK's low inflation rate with market rally

Soon after the release of the data, European stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 added 0.6% and the domestically focused FTSE 250 rose 1.2%. In bond markets, the yield on the two-year UK gilt, which tracks interest rate expectations and moves inversely to the price of the government debt security, dropped 25 bps to 5.083%, reported Reuters.