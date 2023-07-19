UK Inflation dips below expectations, reaches 15-month low of 7.9%2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST
UK inflation falls to 15-month low of 7.9%, easing pressure on Bank of England to raise interest rates. Fuel prices and food price inflation were key contributors to the drop
In a big relief to struggling households, inflation in the UK has sharply fallen below expected levels to 7.9%, official figures revealed on Wednesday. With this, the inflation rate reached a 15-month low mark in June this year. The recent development is likely to ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.
