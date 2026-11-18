UK inflation climbed to a one-year high of 3.6% in October, driven largely by higher fuel prices and tobacco taxes.

However, a slower-than-expected increase in underlying inflation indicators has eased market expectations of another Bank of England (BoE) interest rate hike next month, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose 3.6% year-on-year in October, up from 3.5% in September.

The reading was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but below the 3.7% increase projected by the Bank of England earlier this month.

The inflation figures present a mixed picture for Britain's central bank. While overall price pressures have intensified, some measures that policymakers monitor to assess underlying inflationary trends remained unchanged, giving investors reason to reconsider the likelihood of an immediate interest rate increase.

Why are markets less certain about a December rate hike? The moderation in underlying inflation indicators was a key factor behind the change in market expectations.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile components such as energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.8% in October.

Similarly, services inflation, considered an important indicator of domestic price pressures by some policymakers, held steady at 3.7%, against expectations of an increase to 3.8%, Reuters reported.

These readings suggest that underlying inflationary pressures have not accelerated as much as the headline figure might indicate.

"Today's slightly softer headline inflation data make a December interest rate hike less likely, but it does little to change the broader outlook," David Rees, chief economist at fund manager Schroders, told Reuters.

Following the release, financial markets reduced the probability assigned to a December rate increase to around 80%, from approximately 90% previously. However, investors continued to anticipate three or four quarter-percentage-point increases between now and the end of 2027, according to Reuters.

The British pound weakened slightly against the US dollar, while government bond futures gained as investors adjusted their expectations for monetary policy.

What is driving UK inflation higher? Higher fuel prices and an increase in tobacco taxes were the principal contributors to the rise in inflation in October, according to the ONS.

The tobacco tax increase also had a timing effect, as it came earlier in the year than in 2025, adding to the annual inflation comparison.

However, not all components of the inflation basket are experiencing similar price pressures. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by just 0.9% over the 12 months to October, marking the smallest annual rise since September 2021.

Britain's exposure to imported natural gas is another factor complicating the inflation outlook. The country relies heavily on imported gas for heating and electricity, while regulatory mechanisms delay the impact of wholesale energy price movements on household bills.

As a result, changes in international energy prices can take longer to feed through into consumer inflation in the UK than in some other economies, Reuters reported.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said a decline in international energy prices at the beginning of the month had come too late to prevent a roughly 20% increase in regulated household energy bills scheduled for January.

Why does the Bank of England remain concerned? Despite the softer underlying inflation readings, the BoE has warned that inflation could rise further in the coming months.

The central bank expects inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter of 2027, partly because of higher energy costs linked to the Iran war, Reuters reported.

One of the central concerns for policymakers is the possibility of so-called second-round effects.

This happens when higher energy costs prompt workers to seek higher wages and businesses to increase prices to compensate for rising operating expenses.

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Such developments could make inflation more persistent, even if international energy prices eventually decline.

So far, however, there have been limited signs of these second-round effects. The concern among BoE officials is that prolonged periods of elevated oil prices, which have remained around or above $100 a barrel, could eventually feed into wages and broader consumer prices.

The central bank has maintained that it will continue to adjust monetary policy to ensure inflation returns to its 2% target and remains there.

What does this mean for British households and the economy? The latest inflation reading adds to the cost-of-living pressures facing British households, which have experienced above-target inflation for almost all of the past five years.

The development also presents a challenge for the government, which has made easing price pressures a key economic priority.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said the government's budget had initiated long-term measures aimed at bringing down energy costs.

Deutsche Bank's Chief UK Economist Sanjay Raja said the latest inflation figures would give the Bank of England some breathing space, as per Reuters.

However, he cautioned that it remained uncertain how long intense competition among supermarkets could continue to contain food price increases.

For the BoE, the challenge is balancing the need to bring inflation back to its 2% target against the risk of tightening monetary policy too aggressively.

While October's data have reduced the immediate pressure for another rate increase, the outlook remains uncertain.

Higher energy costs, the possibility of rising wages and persistent domestic price pressures could still influence the central bank's next moves.

For markets, therefore, the latest figures have changed the timing of expectations for a rate hike more than they have changed the broader concern about Britain's inflation outlook.