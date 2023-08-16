U.K. Inflation Slows in July, But Still a Worry

LONDON—The U.K.’s headline rate of inflation fell in July, though key components of prices remained stubbornly hot, adding pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates to cool the highest inflation rate among leading industrialized countries. Consumer prices were 6.8% higher in July compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from the 7.9% increase recorded in June , the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected inflation to decline to 6.9%. However, core inflation—a measure that excludes the categories of food and energy —matched June’s rate of 6.9% in July, compared with expectations that it would tick down slightly to 6.8%. And service inflation rose—from 7.2% to 7.4%. Those figures, as well as fast-rising wages in the U.K. , are likely to convince the Bank of England that it should continue a string of 14 consecutive interest rate increases that have brought the key lending rate to 5.25%, its highest level since February 2008. The central bank next meets in late September and is expected to raise rates again. The BOE will get one more consumer-price index reading, for the month of August, before that meeting. The pound rose 0.4% to $1.28 while U.K. government bond yields nudged higher, with the 10-year gilt yield reaching 4.61%. Market pricing suggests the BOE will lift rates to 6%, implying three more quarter-point rate increases. That would mean the bank is likely to continue lifting borrowing costs after other major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have stopped. Still, investors have pared back their expectations for how aggressively they expect the BOE to tighten policy. In early July, investors had anticipated U.K. rates would peak at nearly 6.5%. As central banks wind down their interest-rate campaigns, investors’ focus has begun to shift to the depth of economic slowdowns and how quickly central banks will turn to loosening policy to offset that weaker growth. “We are inching toward the peak in rates," said Kit Juckes, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Société Générale. “It would be surprising if we didn’t get another hike from the U.K. but…we are at the tail end of it." U.K. inflation is expected to continue easing but this week’s data suggest higher services prices and wage growth will keep price-pressures elevated. That means the U.K. may have to keep rates at a high level for longer. The BOE doesn’t expect inflation to fall back to its 2% target until 2025. The combination of a tight job market putting upward pressure on wages and the lingering effects of food and energy price spikes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 have caused inflation in the U.K. to remain higher than in most of its peers. Inflation stood at 3.2% in the U.S., according to the Labor Department. The shock of higher consumer prices has eroded purchasing power for Britons over the past year, causing the largest fall in real incomes in seven decades and sparking a wave of strikes that have crippled public services such as the state-run healthcare system. It is also eroding support for the ruling Conservative Party ahead of next year’s general election. At the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to bring inflation, which stood at a high of 10.7% at the time of his announcement, down to about 5% by the end of the year. Within minutes of the inflation numbers, Sunak said on X (formerly Twitter) that the decline in the headline number is evidence that his government is making progress in the fight against inflation. “It’s inflation that makes your money go less far. Halving it is my number one priority," the prime minister said. Inflation is below 7% for the first time since February of last year, the same month Russia invaded Ukraine, John Glen, a top Treasury official, told Sky News. Lower gas and electricity prices helped contribute to the decline in the headline rate, while rising hotel and passenger traffic showed bigger price increases, the ONS said. The U.K. economy has shown surprising resilience, avoiding a dip into recession that was feared after food and energy prices soared because of the war in Ukraine. Still, rising borrowing costs may yet push the island country into a prolonged economic contraction. The good news for some Britons is that wages are growing almost as fast as inflation. Statistics released by the ONS on Tuesday showed that average weekly earnings rose by 7.8% on year in the three months to June, marking the fastest rate since comparable records began in 2001. Unemployment was 4.2%, rising from 3.9% in the previous three-month period. However, wage pressure could convince the central bank to keep raising rates to prevent a spiral of wage hikes that could lead to further increases in prices. Write to Humza Jilani at humza.jilani@wsj.com and Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@wsj.com