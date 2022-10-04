UK market turbulence is latest challenge for British businesses5 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:26 PM IST
Executives say they feel buffeted by market crises, from Brexit, through the pandemic and the present currency and bond turmoil
LONDON : For British companies, the recent volatility in domestic currency and bond markets is compounding six years of extreme disruptions, starting with Brexit and stretching through the pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.