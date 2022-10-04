UK market turbulence is latest challenge for British businesses

He has been struggling most recently with the soaring prices of raw materials, which have risen 40% this year, he said. Inflation is climbing in most big markets, but the U.K. has so far racked up one of the highest among the world’s richest countries. As a result of all the new uncertainty, Mr. Murray-Watson said the gin maker was likely to put investments on hold for the next 12 months.

