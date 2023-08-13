UK minister for security meets Indian minister Jitendra Singh

UK minister for security meets Indian minister Jitendra Singh1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 07:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Tom Tugendhat, UK’s minister for security, called on India's union minister Jitendra Singh on the sidelines of the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet being held in Kolkata.
A statement from the union ministry of personnel, public grievances & pensions on Sunday said that Tugendhat was accompanied by a high-level British government delegation and he reaffirmed closer cooperation with India.
Stating that both countries are striving to create a more transparent and corruption-free society, Jitendra Singh said prime minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption.
Singh also called for wider cooperation between the two countries in sharing Information and communication technology (ICT) innovations, promoting cross-sector cooperation, and forging partnerships to prevent and combat corruption.
Tugendhat renewed the UK’s offer that India, being a signatory to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), also implement Article 16 of UNCAC that deals with bribery of foreign public officials (foreign bribery).
He also called upon India to sign the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, also known as OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, of which Britain is a member.
Singh stated that India has already ratified the UNCAC.
“On December 1, 2022, India, led by PM Modi, assumed the G20 presidency amidst global crises. Embracing India’s message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', both developed and emerging economies of G20 have come together for sharing responsibilities in tackling critical global issues like fighting corruption," he said.
Singh said steps have been taken to ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the government. This includes the adoption of e-governance, implementation of the Aadhaar system for direct benefit transfer, procurement reforms and citizen charters in public offices.
“Under India's leadership, the G20 ACWG has achieved significant milestones, including the adoption of three sets of High-Level Principles and hosting three successful Working Group Meetings. This will give political impetus to the ongoing momentum of facilitating international collaboration and enhancing accountability in the fight against corruption," said Singh.