UK PM Keir Starmer thanks PM Modi for ambitious India-UK trade deal, says FTA will boost GDP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the trade deal with India, calling it a significant achievement for both nations, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the partnership.

Riya R Alex
Published9 Oct 2025, 04:49 PM IST
UK PM Starmer thanks PM Modi.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday praised the trade deal with India, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the partnership and calling it a major win for both countries.

“It is the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done, so I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this partnership. This is a huge win for both nations," Starmer said at the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

He further said, “India-UK FTA will boost GDP of both countries.”

