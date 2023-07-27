UK pushes for bottling of whisky in third country

UK pushes for bottling of whisky in third country4 min read 27 Jul 2023, 12:51 AM IST
Negotiations on alcoholic beverages assume significance as India considers opening its vast market to countries such as the UK, Australia, Canada, and the European Union (EU) under the FTA route
MUMBAI : British officials negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA) are advocating bottling their whisky ‘in transit’ in a third country for reasons related to cost, logistics, and ‘premium-ness’ of the products, a person aware of the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×