UK pushes for bottling of whisky in third country

“For Geographical Indication or GI products (those known by the place of origin, such as scotch whisky), as long as there is no violation of the GI conditions, it makes no difference. You can bottle it anywhere. In theory, there is no difference in the product for consumers. As far as its impact on the industry is concerned, the investments in India become redundant because firms will start looking for where the lowest cost production can happen," said Vinod Giri, the director-general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). Giri further added that some of the companies in India depend largely on contracts over here. For them, it will be easy to shift production abroad.