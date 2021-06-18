UK retail sales fell in May as spending broadened

Retail sales in the U.K. fell in May after increasing sharply the previous month as the further easing of restrictions across the country gave consumers more opportunities to spend aside from goods.

Sales fell 1.4% on the month, the Office for National Statistics said Friday, driven by decreases at food stores. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected retail sales to increase 1.6%.

The drop marks a clear slowdown from April’s 9.2% monthly gain amid the reopening of non-essential retail shops that month. In May, indoor dining and other services which aren’t included in the retail sales figures were able to reopen in England, likely prompting a shift in consumer spending.

“Anecdotal evidence suggests the easing of hospitality restrictions had an impact on sales as people returned to eating and drinking at locations such as restaurants and bars," the ONS said.

Retail sales in May were 24.6% higher than a year earlier, a sharp increase boosted by low base effects. Still, the overall level of sales was 9.1% above February’s 2020 pre-pandemic levels.

The U.K. economy expanded 2.3% on-month in April, its fastest monthly pace since July 2020, as public-health restrictions eased. Economists expect the rebound to have extended into May.

