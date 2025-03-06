(Bloomberg) -- The UK and Ireland plan to share more data and slash red tape in a bid to boost energy security as thee two countries seek a tighter relationship after years of post-Brexit tension.

The two nations are planning a new arrangements that would lay the groundwork for commercial developers to increase offshore energy by minimizing the burden of maritime and environmental consent processes, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office said late Wednesday in a statement.

The move is to be announced Thursday at a meeting between Starmer and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Liverpool as part of efforts to improve the relationship between the two countries, something the British premier has made one of his government’s key objectives.

The two leaders meet against a backdrop of European nations reckoning with how to secure their continent in the wake of Russian aggression in Ukraine — potentially with weakened US support.

“Collectively, people are coming to the conclusion that Europe needs to improve and enhance its capabilities in order to have a deterrence there to avoid any attempted encroachment on any member state,” Martin said in Liverpool on Wednesday evening, ahead of the inaugural UK-Ireland Summit the following day.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago, European countries have sought to increase domestic energy supplies after previously relying on imports of Russian gas. While neither had been particularly reliant on Russia gas, Ireland on Tuesday announced it would build an LNG facility to be used in energy emergencies.

The small island nation also recently proposed to simplify the rules for sending its troops abroad — a move that comes as European nations discuss sending a peacekeeping force to help enforce any peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. As one of Europe’s only militarily neutral countries, Ireland is having to fast adapt in a bloc where boosting security capabilities has become the most urgent item on its agenda.

The meeting symbolizes how far relations between the UK and Ireland have come since the Brexit years, when close ties fractured over negotiating a solution to the Irish Sea border problem. Starmer and Martin will also discuss building a more resilient trading relationship, according to the British statement.

“Now more than ever we must work with like-minded partners in the pursuit of global peace, prosperity and security,” Starmer said in the statement.

