UK Strikes Data Deal With Ireland to Lift Energy Security

(Bloomberg) -- The UK and Ireland plan to share more data and slash red tape in a bid to boost energy security as thee two countries seek a tighter relationship after years of post-Brexit tension.

The two nations are planning a new arrangements that would lay the groundwork for commercial developers to increase offshore energy by minimizing the burden of maritime and environmental consent processes.

The move was announced Thursday at a meeting between Starmer and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin in Liverpool as part of efforts to improve the relationship between the two countries, something the British premier has made one of his government’s key objectives.

The meeting came against a backdrop of European nations reckoning with how to secure their continent in the wake of Russian aggression in Ukraine — potentially with weakened US support.

“It is and should be seen as a new era, I think for the UK and Ireland to work even more closely than ever and to cooperate across a range of issues,” said Starmer in opening remarks at the summit outside Liverpool. “That means making the most of the opportunities to boost growth, jobs and trade, but also working together on climate change, the energy transition, security, justice, education and defense.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago, European countries have sought to increase domestic energy supplies after previously relying on imports of Russian gas. While neither had been particularly reliant on Russia gas, Ireland on Tuesday announced it would build an LNG facility to be used in energy emergencies.

The leaders agreed to work together to mobilize on infrastructure plans in the Irish and Celtic Seas by providing a framework to remove barriers for private investors, according to a statement published after the summit.

They committed to undertaking new joint initiatives on mapping the sea basin to boost resilience in UK and Irish waters, a move aimed at improving security there. Russian attack submarines have conducted missions around the Irish Sea twice since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg previously reported.

The two nations have reset their relationship, Starmer added at the summit, saying they had turned the page on a turbulent few years. The meeting symbolizes how far relations between the UK and Ireland have come since the Brexit years, when close ties fractured over negotiating a solution to the Irish Sea border problem.

Despite Brexit, trade between the two countries remains strong. The UK is Ireland’s second largest trading partner and Ireland is the UK’s sixth largest. While there is uncertainty in relation to trade with the US, the “UK and Ireland as an area is seen as a safe haven, and secure investment,” said Martin after meeting with business leaders before the summit.

