UK vs US: Which superpower will first cut interest rates in 2024? Here's what inflation indicates
UK's March inflation print underscored market optimism over BoE policymakers led by Governor Andrew Bailey opting for early rate cuts in 2024 to boost economic growth
United Kingdom (UK) has paved way for the Bank of England (BoE) to start interest rate cuts in 2024 after inflation dropped to its lowest level in two and a half years in March amid further easing in food prices. Consumer prices in UK rose by 3.2 per cent in the year to March, the lowest level since September 2021, falling from 3.4 per cent in February, said the Office for National Statistics.