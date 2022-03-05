Following the Feb. 24 invasion, the International Olympic Committee issued a statement calling on sports organizations to cancel events in Russia and Belarus. Since then, the two nations have been shut out of most of the top tournaments in the world, including the Winter Paralympics in Beijing, which run March 4 through March 13. The IOC on March 2 approved Russian and Belarussian athletes to participate under a neutral flag, but it reversed that decision on March 3 after member nations protested.