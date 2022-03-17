Mumbai: The ongoing geopolitical crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened uncertainty clouding the global macroeconomic and financial landscape even as the world economy struggles to recover from the pandemic, according to the RBI Bulletin for March.

Spiraling oil and gas prices and unsettled financial market conditions pose fresh headwinds to the still incomplete global recovery.

“Amidst these testing times, the Indian economy is experiencing spillovers as it recovers from the third wave of the pandemic. Consumer and business confidence are rising alongside improvement in demand conditions," said the bulletin.

On the supply side, a resilient farm sector and a sustained retrieval in both industrial and services sectors are broadening the recovery.

Oil prices had touched multi-year highs, financial markets are on edge, driven by mass buying into safe-haven assets, particularly gold. Amidst such turbulence, the global growth outlook is worsening with intensified inflation and financial instability risks.

“In the absence of an early solution to the ongoing conflict, the crisis can have adverse implications for the global recovery, necessitating downward revisions of global growth for 2022 and beyond," it said.

On the domestic front, India is making steady progress as it recovers from the third wave. India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong. Unfolding global developments nevertheless pose downside risks in terms of spillovers, the bulletin said.

In a speech last week, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said the central bank may review its growth and inflation forecast for 2022-23 in view of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. RBI expects inflation to touch 4.5% for next fiscal year, compared to analysts’ estimate of 5.5%.

Patra also said that India’s growth story is as weak as it was during the 2013 taper tantrum, and called for reviewing growth projection of 7.8% for FY23.

Meanwhile, rating agency Moody’s has cut India’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 9.1% from 9.5% earlier.

“High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending. For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point. We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1% this year, followed by 5.4% in 2023," the rating agency said in its report on Thursday.

