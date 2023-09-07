Ukraine Loses U.K.-Supplied Tank in Push for Counteroffensive Breakthrough

The loss of the Challenger 2 comes as Kyiv pushes some of its best equipment into a salient in the southeast.

Russian forces struck and immobilized a British tank supplied to Ukrainian forces for the first time as Kyiv pushes some of its best equipment into a salient in the southeast in search of a breakthrough.

The loss of the Challenger 2 tank, confirmed by British officials, comes as Ukraine is seeking to expand cracks in the main Russian defensive line. But multilayered defenses remain a major challenge for Ukraine’s counteroffensive momentum.

After penetrating the main defensive line in the country's southeast last month, the Ukrainian military is seeking to widen the gap into a corridor for Western-supplied armored vehicles to push through. This approach builds on weeks of small-unit infantry assaults, which followed heavy losses of vehicles in the early massed-formation attacks by Ukraine. Losses have been smaller in recent weeks as the Ukrainian military sought to preserve its armor for a potential breakthrough.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a defense consultant and former British tank commander, said that the damaged vehicle could likely be repaired and put back into action, because its hull, turret and gun barrier appeared to be intact.

“Mines are still the big issue and hence the slow passage of the offensive," he said. “But when they achieve a breakthrough in all lines of defense I expect the tank will really come into its own to rout the enemy with its firepower and mobility."

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said the tank was struck on Tuesday near Robotyne, a village recently recaptured by the Ukrainians in the southeast. A video of the Challenger 2 that was posted on social media, showing the tank in flames and enveloped in dark smoke, was verified by The Wall Street Journal and located to the vicinity of Robotyne.

Russia has played down Ukraine’s latest gains and repeatedly described the counteroffensive as a failure. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its forces had repelled four attacks near Robotyne and the nearby village of Verbove on Wednesday, destroying a tank and two American-supplied M777 artillery systems.

Fighting is now under way on the edge of Verbove, to the east of Robotyne, according to Ukrainian soldiers. Ukrainian troops are also pressing Russia’s defenses outside Novoprokopivka, to the south of Robotyne.

The loss of the tank illustrates the challenges posed by Russian mines and drones.

A British official said the tank had driven into a mine before being targeted by a drone. All six crew members survived.

“We accept that in a war zone there can be material losses, which is what’s happened here," British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Ukraine and its allies had hoped Western tanks could be used to punch through Russian defensive lines in the south, clearing the way for a rapid advance to the Sea of Azov. But attempts to deploy armored vehicles in that way at the outset of the offensive in June ran up against Russia's dense minefields and antitank missiles and artillery.

Instead, Ukrainian forces have advanced largely on foot, using the tanks in support.

The U.S. and several European countries have committed to supplying some 225 modern tanks including Leopards, Challengers and the U.S. Abrams, of which around 100 were in the country at the start of August, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank.

The Challenger is one of 14 supplied to Ukraine by the U.K. to the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, which joined the counteroffensive last month.

The tank’s maker, BAE Systems, had earlier said that a Challenger 2 had never been destroyed by enemy fire.

Ukraine has lost 16 German-made Leopard tanks over the course of the counteroffensive, according to the Oryx independent team of analysts tracking both sides’ losses in the war.

Some of these Western tanks have been older models. The British Challenger 2 was first used in the late 1990s and is currently being replaced by an updated version.

Germany has sent 20 Leopard 1s, a model of tank that first saw service in the 1960s. Berlin, though, has also sent 19 of the Leopard 2A6, a more recent version of a tank that is used across Europe.

Ukraine started the war with around 850 Soviet-designed tanks and was gifted many others by Eastern European allies, according to CSIS.

Alistair MacDonald and Max Colchester contributed to this article.

