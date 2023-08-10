Ukraine Offers Plan to Bypass Russia’s Black Sea Blockade
Summary
- Russia and Ukraine have been threatening shipping routes in the crucial waterway
Ukraine said it was opening temporary routes for civilian ships to sail from its Black Sea ports in a potential challenge to Russia’s attempt to blockade the country’s globally important food exports.
