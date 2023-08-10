Ukraine Offers Plan to Bypass Russia’s Black Sea Blockade

Ukraine said it was opening temporary routes for civilian ships to sail from its Black Sea ports in a potential challenge to Russia’s attempt to blockade the country’s globally important food exports.

The new routes would primarily be used to open an exit route for ships that have been trapped in Ukraine’s ports since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian navy said in a statement.

The navy also said that “throughout all routes there is a military threat and mine danger from the Russian Federation." Any vessels whose owners or captains said they are ready to sail in these conditions could pass to or from three ports around the city of Odesa, it added.

It remains unclear if any commercial shipowners, insurers and ship captains will participate in the plan.

“No one is forcing anyone to do this. It is completely voluntary," said navy spokesman Oleh Chalyk, when asked whether the vessels would make use of the corridor. “Ukraine was forced to make this decision and provide this route. The corridor was closed and we found one way out of this situation."

All commercial shipping to Ukraine’s major Black Sea pots ceased last month after Russia withdrew from an international agreement that guaranteed the safety of ships carrying grain and other food products from Ukraine.

Russia has since threatened to attack commercial vessels heading to Ukraine and launched a series of missile and drone attacks on key Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure, driving up the price of wheat and renewing concerns that the invasion will threaten global food security.

Some commercial ships have remained trapped in Ukrainian ports since the invasion began and have lost all but a skeleton crew.

Moving any ships out of Ukraine’s ports would be a challenge to Russia’s threats to interdict vessels in the Black Sea, industry experts said.

“Ironically it might be a good way to test the Russian ability or resolve as I guess most of these vessels are empty," said Jonathan Grange, a partner at Sunstone Brokers, an agricultural-commodities brokerage working in Ukraine and the Black Sea region.

Since Russia reimposed its de facto blockade of the largest Ukrainian ports, Ukraine has pushed back in other ways, launching attacks using maritime drones on a Russian warship and a bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

“The Ukrainian Navy’s decision to protect vessels closer to the Ukrainian coastline comes after Ukraine’s recent demonstrations of longer-range capabilities, including drones, demonstrating both defense and offensive capabilities in the maritime domain. Ukraine has vowed to fight back against Russia, and Ukraine is good for its word," said Thea Dunlevie, a senior analyst at the Center for Maritime Strategy, a think tank in the Washington area.

Ukraine has also threatened ships heading to Russian ports and declared a “war risk" area along Russia’s Black Sea coast in what military experts say is an attempt to freeze out some commercial shipping from the area.

Turkish and United Nations officials are working to prod Russia to rejoin the grain agreement, in which Ukraine was allowed to reopen three of its major Black Sea ports for grain exports in an agreement that lowered global food prices.

Ukraine, which is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, exported more than 32 million tons of food under the agreement, in which Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and U.N. officials worked together to guide ships along a designated maritime corridor.

The public will be able to monitor the vessels that decide to participate through a broadcast, officials say. The livestream would guarantee that “these vessels do not create any military threats," said Chalyk. Ukraine began issuing the coastal warning about the opening of the corridor earlier today and the vessels will travel shortly, he added.

Since the deal unraveled in July, Ukraine has continued to export grain overland and on smaller boats via the Danube River. Turkish and U.N. officials are under pressure to negotiate a resumption of the deal by September when Ukraine’s grain harvest will begin to pile up, creating a backlog that could be difficult to export.